DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.
DraftKings Trading Up 4.3 %
DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.