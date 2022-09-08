DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

