DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.3 %

DKNG opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

