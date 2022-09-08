Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0171 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $35,847.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dragonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
