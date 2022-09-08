Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).
DRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 691.20 ($8.35) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,354.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 724.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
See Also
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.