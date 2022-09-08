Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).

DRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 691.20 ($8.35) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,354.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 724.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

Drax Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

