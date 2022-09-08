DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.64 million and $127,705.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00013142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime (CRYPTO:DDIM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.