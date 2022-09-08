Dvision Network (DVI) Tops One Day Volume of $925,044.00

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $925,044.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dvision Network

DVI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

