DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of DWF Group stock opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £309.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58).
In other news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
