DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.64

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.78. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 41,724 shares.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.