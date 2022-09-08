DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.64

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.78. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 41,724 shares.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 191,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

