DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

DXPE opened at $26.38 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $497.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

