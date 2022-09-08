Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,716.58

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dynamite has a market cap of $3,716.58 and $28,235.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00516439 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.69 or 0.01883285 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00235955 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

