e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $859,206.25

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $859,206.25 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00297835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,340 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,183 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.