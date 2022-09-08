E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

EOAN opened at €8.97 ($9.15) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.60 and its 200-day moving average is €9.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

