EAM Investors LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Quest Resource worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QRHC opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
