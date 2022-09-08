EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

