EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 102,324 Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.80% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

NGS opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

