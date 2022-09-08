EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 251,065 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TH opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.57. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

