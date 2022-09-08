EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 29,458 Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

