EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 339,081 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 339,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ring Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

