EAM Investors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hub Group

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.