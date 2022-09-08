EAM Investors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of FR opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

