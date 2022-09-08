EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

