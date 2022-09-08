EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOI. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 404,445 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 75.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $869,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $483.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.35. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 135.49%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

