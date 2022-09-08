EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 38.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $929.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.