EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.41% of Stratus Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

