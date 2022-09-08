EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

GRIN opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

