EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 168,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

