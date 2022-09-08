EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.