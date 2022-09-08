EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.27% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.