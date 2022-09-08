EAM Investors LLC Sells 14,415 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

