EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.