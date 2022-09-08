EAM Investors LLC Sells 9,065 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 398.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

