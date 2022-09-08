EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.45% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $36.58.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.