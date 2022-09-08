EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Talos Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 409,881 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 703,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 96,303 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

TALO opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $2,375,358.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,908,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,285,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,002 shares of company stock worth $7,928,611. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

