EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.02% of Assertio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Assertio Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.