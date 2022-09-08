EasyFi Market Cap Hits $433,532.73 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $433,532.73 and $42,537.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

