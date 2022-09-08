easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

Several brokerages recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st.

easyJet Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 368.10 ($4.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.56 ($9.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 379.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

About easyJet

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

