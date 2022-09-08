Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

