eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,928 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

eBay last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

