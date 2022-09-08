ECOMI (OMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $355.16 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $355.16 million and approximately $508,267.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a N/A coin that uses the GO20 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 coins and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

