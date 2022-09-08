Eden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,780.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $364,542.77 and $1,780.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

