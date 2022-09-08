Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Market Cap of $22.26 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and $1.34 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

