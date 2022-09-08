Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0084

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,596.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00295736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001238 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,824,133 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

