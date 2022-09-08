Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s current price.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

