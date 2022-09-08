Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $396.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $369.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $311.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 102,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 144.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $1,391,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.