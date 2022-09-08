Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELROF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

