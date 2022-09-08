Elitium Trading Down 2.3% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $816,292.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.