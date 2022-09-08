ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
