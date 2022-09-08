Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $38.69 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $51.13 or 0.00266961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00097983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,112,377 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

