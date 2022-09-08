Elysian Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,797.00 (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $63,797.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.