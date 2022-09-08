Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EMBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Embecta in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Embecta has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09.

About Embecta

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Embecta will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

