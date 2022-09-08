Emma Davies Buys 12,250 Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Stock

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) insider Emma Davies purchased 12,250 shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,167.50 ($12,285.52).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGEU stock opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £304.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.52. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.80 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

